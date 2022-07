Less than a week after Colm Bonnar's departure Tipperary has a new senior hurling manager.

Liam Cahill was confirmed as the new Premier boss yesterday evening, after agreeing a three-year term.

Cahill left the Waterford job last week after three seasons; during which he guided them to an All-Ireland final and Allianz National League final.

2010 All-Ireland winner with Tipp Shane McGrath feels it's a positive move for the county.