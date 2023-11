Ross Byrne is set to miss out on Leinster's trip to Connacht in the United Rugby Championship this weekend.

The out-half picked up an arm injury in their win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

In a squad update today the province has said props Michael Milne and Cian Healy, and scrum-half Cormac Foley are picking up their rehab as they recover from shoulder injuries.