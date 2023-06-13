Buy-out of men's golf facing scrutiny from U-S Senate; Groups revealed for US Open

The blanket buy-out of men's golf by Saudi Arabia is now facing scrutiny from the U-S Senate.

Senator Richard Blumenthal has given the commissioners of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf until the 26th of this month to provide documentation related to their deal.

Two years of public arguments and legal wrangling came to a close last week, with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund bringing the three major golf tours together.

Senator Blumenthal says the deal raises serious questions regarding the Saudi government's involvement.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy will play in a group with LIV player and US PGA champion Brooks Koepka for the first two rounds of the US Open in Los Angeles this week.

Hideki Matsuyama will complete the three-ball.

Shane Lowry will play alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood.

Padraig Harrington is in a group with Phil Mickleson and Keegan Bradley.

And Irish amateur Matt McClean will tee off alongside Waterford's Seamus Power and Ryan Fox.