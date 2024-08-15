Butler Nominated For Golden Glove Award

Kerry's Ciara Butler is nominated for the 2024 ZuCar Golden Glove award.

The Castlegregory shot-stopper was a crucial part of the Kerry team as she earned 6 clean sheets in a row, including the All-Ireland final against Galway.

The vote is now open to crown the 2024 winner.

The options are Kerry’s Ciara Butler, Leitrim's Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Lambe-Fagan of Louth, Galway's Dearbhla Gower and Meath captain Monica McGuirk.

Visit https://bit.ly/4cyAzy0 to vote for your preferred choice.

The winning goalkeeper will be presented with the 2024 ZuCar Golden Glove award – and voting will close at 5pm on Friday August 23.

The winner of the 2024 ZuCar Golden Boot is Fermanagh star Eimear Smyth, who finished as leading scorer in the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Championships, with a haul of 8-48 (72 points) for the All-Ireland Junior winners.

Eimear will be presented with her award, along with the Golden Glove winner, in September.