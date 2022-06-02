Busy weekend of action for Irish golfers

The Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour gets underway in Ohio today.

Seamus Power is the first Irish player out on course - he tees off at 1pm Irish time.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy both have evening tee times.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both in major championship action tonight.

The Irish pair are in the field for the US Women's Open in North Carolina.

It's the second of the season's five major championships.

Cormac Sharvin is six over par 15 holes into his first round at the European Open in Germany.

Jonathan Caldwell is out from half one, while Niall Kearney tees off at ten-past-two.

China's Haotong Li is the leader on five-under.