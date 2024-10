It is a busy weekend for the Kerry teams in the National Basketball Leagues

There is a double game weekend for both Garveys Tralee Warriors and Flexachem KCYMS

The Warriors host Templeogue tonight at 7:30 in the Tralee Sports Complex

Flexachem KCYMS host EJ Sligo All Stars at 7:15 this evening

In Men's Division 1

Scotts Lakers are home to Tipp Talons tonight at 7:30

Killarney Cougars host Waterford Vikings in the Pres Gym from 7:30