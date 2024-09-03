Advertisement
Busy morning for Irish swimmers

Sep 3, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrynews
Busy morning for Irish swimmers
At the Paralympics in Paris, Barry McClements is first up in the heats of the men's S9 100 metre backstroke within the hour.

Ellen Keane's final ever Paralympic discipline is the women's S9 100 metres backstroke - and she's in the heats for that.

There are two Irish swimmers in the heats for the women's S6 50 metres butterfly - Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady.

In Pan Equestrian, Kate Kerr Horan and Jessica McKenna go in the Grade 3 individual event, while Michael Murphy is in a Grade 1 contest.

And on the track, Orla Comerford goes in the heats of the T13 100 metres.

