After her seventh place finish in the 200-metre breaststroke yesterday, Mona McSharry is back in the pool this morning at the European Championships in Rome.

She's in heat 3 of the 50-metre breaststroke, along with Niamh Coyne.

Before that, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker are in heat 1 and heat 5 respectively in the men's 50-metre freestyle.

Eoin Corby and Liam Custer compete in the 200-metre individual medley.