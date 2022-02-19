Advertisement
Sport

Busy day of Premier League action today

Feb 19, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Busy day of Premier League action today Busy day of Premier League action today
Share this article

Newcastle can pull further clear of the Premier League relegation zone by registering a fourth win in a row in this lunchtime's game at West Ham.

The Londoners will move into the top four if they triumph.

Newcastle will kick off the game four points above the drop-zone and manager Eddie Howe has been delighted with his side's recent form

Advertisement

Arsenal, who are in contention for the Champions League spots, host Brentford later this afternoon.

Liverpool look to keep some pressure on leaders Manchester City in their game with Norwich at Anfield.

City host Tottenham in the late kick-off.

Advertisement

Chelsea, who are fresh from lifting the Club World Cup, go to Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Southampton take on Everton, Aston Villa meet strugglers Watford and Brighton face Burnley.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus