Busy day of golf ahead

Jul 30, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Busy day of golf ahead
John Murphy and Conor Purcell will play alongside overnight leader Todd Clements on day three of the Irish Challenge at the K Club.

The Irish pair begin the day 11-under par, and two shots adrift of the English golfer.

====

Niall Kearney begins day three of the Hero Open just five shots off the lead.

He’s among the earlier starters this morning, playing alongside Jeff Winther and Tom Gandy.

American Sean Crocker leads on 15-under.

====

Stephanie Meadow helps prop up the field ahead of her third round at the LPGA Tour’s Scottish Open.

She just made the cut on 1-under par.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand leads on 14-under par.

