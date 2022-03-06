Busy day in store on national scene

Wexford's Oulart the Ballagh and Sarsfields of Galway will again contest today's A-I-B All-Ireland Club Camogie final.

Una Leacy scored a hat-trick as Oulart won by 4-8 to 2-9 at Nowlan Park in last December's delayed 2020 decider between the sides.

Sarsfields will be hoping to avenge that defeat in the 4pm throw-in at Croke Park to claim a second title in three years.

Advertisement

The Intermediate decider at 2pm pits Galway's Salthill Knocknacarra against holders St Rynaghs of Offaly.

Victory for Rynaghs, who are competing in their third successive final, would see them promoted to senior level.

===

Advertisement

Cork are into the semifinals of the Allianz National Hurling League following a 1-26 to 23 points win over Galway in Division 1A at Pairc Ui Chaoimh last night.

Having lost their opening three games, All-Ireland champions Limerick look to get their first points on the board in Division 1A today.

Nickie Quaid, Barry Nash, Richie English, Diarmaid Byrnes, William O'Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane all return to the Treaty's starting 15 for their trip to neighbours Clare.

Advertisement

The Banner go into the 1.45pm throw-in at Cusack Park looking to build on last week's victory at Offaly.

Waterford aim to continue their unbeaten start in Division One B when they take on Munster rivals Tipperary at Walsh Park, also from 1.45pm.

And there's a relegation four-pointer in Portlaoise, where Laois take on Antrim at 3.45pm.

Advertisement

===

Galway have the chance to join Derry at the top of Division Two of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

Padraic Joyce's side will move into the promotion spots if they overcome Offaly at Pearse Stadium in their 2pm throw-in.

Advertisement

Division Four leaders Cavan go to third-place Sligo at the same time while the other game in the bottom flight pits Wexford against Tipperary.

===

Mayo and Donegal warm up for the Lidl National Ladies Football semi-finals when they meet at the Connacht Centre of Excellence this afternoon.

The winners of the 2pm throw-in will be assured of top spot in Division One A while the losers of Westmeath and Galway will be in the relegation playoff.

Cork are also battling the drop in Division One B, the Leesiders go up against a Waterford team who have also lost their first two games.

Kerry and Laois have already qualified for the Division Two semis in advance of their meeting in Killarney.

Cavan will consolidate their second-flight status if they beat Tyrone in Division Two B at Kingspan Breffni.