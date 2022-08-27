Advertisement
Sport

Busy day as Club Championships reach knockout phase

Aug 27, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Busy day as Club Championships reach knockout phase
It is a busy evening the the various Kerry Petroleum Club Championships as we reach the knockout stages this weekend.

All games this evening throw in at 6 and first named team are at home

It is semi finals day in the Senior

Templenoe V Dingle

Spa Killarney V Kerins O'Rahilly's

There is one Intermediate Quarter Final down for decision

Rathmore V Laune Rangers

Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi Finals

Connolly Park hosts Glenbeigh-Glencar V Ballydonoghue

Waterville - St Mary's V Dromid Pearses

There are 3 Junior Premier Football Championship Quarter Finals down for decision later

Ballymacelligott V St Senan's

Annascaul V Fossa

Listry V Ballyduff

While there are 2 Quarter finals this evening in the Junior Championship

Knocknagoshel V Sneem/Derrynane

Cordal V Finuge

