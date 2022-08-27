Busy day as Club Championships reach knockout phase

It is a busy evening the the various Kerry Petroleum Club Championships as we reach the knockout stages this weekend.
All games this evening throw in at 6 and first named team are at home
It is semi finals day in the Senior
Templenoe V Dingle
Spa Killarney V Kerins O'Rahilly's
There is one Intermediate Quarter Final down for decision
Rathmore V Laune Rangers
Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi Finals
Connolly Park hosts Glenbeigh-Glencar V Ballydonoghue
Waterville - St Mary's V Dromid Pearses
There are 3 Junior Premier Football Championship Quarter Finals down for decision later
Ballymacelligott V St Senan's
Annascaul V Fossa
Listry V Ballyduff
While there are 2 Quarter finals this evening in the Junior Championship
Knocknagoshel V Sneem/Derrynane
Cordal V Finuge