Busy day ahead in GAA Leagues

There are big games at both ends of the Division One table in the Allianz Football League this afternoon.

Kildare meet bottom side Dublin at 1.45pm in Newbridge, with both sides still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Two of the unbeaten teams, Mayo and Armagh, meet at Roscommon's Dr Hyde Park at 2pm.

Inniskeen is the venue for Monaghan's clash with Kerry at the same time.

Donegal have beaten Tyrone in Division One.

The hosts edged out the All-Ireland champions by 2-10 to 12 points in Ballybofey.

In Division Two, Galway beat Cork by 3-22 to 2-17 while Roscommon were 1-18 to ten points winners over Down.

Offaly and Meath played out a 1-10 apiece draw in Tullamore.

There's a repeat of last year's All-Ireland hurling final in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League later.

Limerick - who are still seeking their first win of the campaign - play Cork at the Gaelic Grounds from 3.45pm.

At 2 o'clock, Henry Shefflin's Galway put their unbeaten record on the line when they welcome in-form Wexford to Salthill.

Offaly play Clare at the same time in Tullamore

In Division 1B, there's a 1pm start for Antrim's encounter with Waterford.

An hour later, the meeting of Kilkenny and Laois gets underway at Nowlan Park.

Dublin have moved the top of Division One B.

Mattie Kenny's side overcame the challenge of Tipperary by 2-16 to 21 points at Semple Stadium.

Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo go head-to-head in a rearranged Division One fixture in the Lidl Ladies National Football League today.

There's a 2pm start at Tuam Stadium.