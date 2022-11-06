Advertisement
Sport

Busy afternoon in store on Provincial scene

Nov 6, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Busy afternoon in store on Provincial scene
Reigning All-Ireland Club Hurling champions Ballygunner begin the defence of their Munster title this afternoon.

The 9-in-a-row Waterford champions take on Tipperary's Kilruane MacDonagh's in the quarter-finals at half-one.

Kilruane come into the game on the back of winning their first county title in 37-years last weekend.

===

There's a repeat of last year's final in the last-eight of the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship.

Holders Kilmacud Crokes welcome Kildare champions Naas to Parnell Park for a half-three throw-in.

Kilmacud are without injured forward Paul Mannion but can call on the services of Galway star Shane Walsh.

Carlow's Palatine host three-in-a-row Laois champions Portarlington at 3 while the other two quarter-finals have 2pm starts.

New Westmeath champions The Downs face Louth's St Mary's, Ardee in Mullingar while Offaly's Rhode go to Meath's Ratoath.

===

Newcastle West defend their Limerick Senior Football Championship crown against Adare.

That final is a repeat of last year's decider where Newcastle West were six-point winners.

There's a 3pm start at Killmallock.

===

There will be first-time winners crowned in this afternoon's Leinster Club Ladies Football final.

Tinahely of Wicklow go up against Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes at Bray Emmets at 1pm.

It's a 2pm start for the Munster decider between Clare's The Banner and 14-time winners, Ballymacarbry of Waterford, at Mallow.

