Busy afternoon in store on Provincial scene

Reigning All-Ireland Club Hurling champions Ballygunner begin the defence of their Munster title this afternoon.
The 9-in-a-row Waterford champions take on Tipperary's Kilruane MacDonagh's in the quarter-finals at half-one.
Kilruane come into the game on the back of winning their first county title in 37-years last weekend.
There's a repeat of last year's final in the last-eight of the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship.
Holders Kilmacud Crokes welcome Kildare champions Naas to Parnell Park for a half-three throw-in.
Kilmacud are without injured forward Paul Mannion but can call on the services of Galway star Shane Walsh.
Carlow's Palatine host three-in-a-row Laois champions Portarlington at 3 while the other two quarter-finals have 2pm starts.
New Westmeath champions The Downs face Louth's St Mary's, Ardee in Mullingar while Offaly's Rhode go to Meath's Ratoath.
Newcastle West defend their Limerick Senior Football Championship crown against Adare.
That final is a repeat of last year's decider where Newcastle West were six-point winners.
There's a 3pm start at Killmallock.
There will be first-time winners crowned in this afternoon's Leinster Club Ladies Football final.
Tinahely of Wicklow go up against Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes at Bray Emmets at 1pm.
It's a 2pm start for the Munster decider between Clare's The Banner and 14-time winners, Ballymacarbry of Waterford, at Mallow.