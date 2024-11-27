Burns Clarifies Kerry Exit Was Out Of His Hands

Former Kerry forward Mícheál Burns has revealed it wasn’t his choice to leave the Kerry panel but that he was dropped by Jack O’Connor.

The Crokes wing forward made his Kerry senior debut in 2018 under Eamonn Fitzmaurice. He was a part of the 2022 All-Ireland win and started the first league game of the year before being dropped after round 3.

The 28 year old recently returned from America, helping to spark Dr Crokes to a Kerry county championship win and kicked 4 points to get them into the Munster title.

Speaking on the Smaller Fish Podcast with former Laois footballer Colm Parkinson, Burns explained what led to his departure from the intercounty setup…

