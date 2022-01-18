Burnley v Watford off but plenty of other action today

The Premier League has postponed tonight's scheduled meeting of Burnley and Watford.

A mix of Covid, injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations left Burnley - according to manager Sean Dyche - with just ten senior players available.

Burnley managed to fulfil an Under-23 fixture with Wolves last night.

Advertisement

Shane Duffy is a doubt for Brighton in tonight's rearranged game with Chelsea at the AMEX Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland defender has an ankle problem.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Advertisement

Celtic have moved within 3 points of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers following a 2-0 win over Hibernian last night.

Rangers are away to Aberdeen tonight.

In the Championship, leaders Fulham take on Birmingham City, while it's Preston versus Sheffield United.

Advertisement

Top spot in Group B is up for grabs this afternoon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Malawi take on incumbents Senegal, and Guinea face bottom side Zimbabwe.

Ghana risk being the first big casualties of the competition, if they fail to beat Comoros tonight.

Advertisement

While Gabon play Morocco with pole position in Group C still to be decided.