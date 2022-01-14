Advertisement
Burnley v Leicester postponed

Jan 14, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Tomorrow's Premier League game between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor has been postponed.

Burnley don't have enough players to fulfil the fixture due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

