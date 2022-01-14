Burnley v Leicester postponed

Tomorrow's Premier League game between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor has been postponed.
Burnley don't have enough players to fulfil the fixture due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.
Advertisement
Tomorrow's Premier League game between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor has been postponed.
Burnley don't have enough players to fulfil the fixture due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus