Burnley six points clear

Burnley are six points clear at the top of the Championship - for a few hours at least - thanks to a 2-1 victory at Swansea.

Second placed Sheffield United aim to keep up the pressure when they travel to QPR tonight.

Watford are up to fourth following their 1-nil win at fellow promotion-chasers Norwich.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Wigan suffered a 4-1 defeat to Hull.

Elsewhere, Birmingham lost 3-1 at home to Middlesbrough, Preston grabbed an injury time winner in their 1-nil victory at Stoke and West Brom got past Reading by the same score.