Burnley are out of the Premier League relegation zone thanks to a 1-nil victory over Wolves.

They've moved two points clear of Everton - who are playing Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield this afternoon.

Chelsea missed a penalty, but then scored late, to beat 10-man West Ham 1-nil and consolidate third place.

Brighton let a 2-nil lead slip to draw 2-all with Southampton.