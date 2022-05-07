Burnley beaten in Premier League; Watford relegated

Watford have been relegated from the Premier League.

Their 1-nil defeat at Crystal Palace means Roy Hodgson's team will be playing Championship football next season.

Chelsea conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-all with Wolves in front of Todd Boehly who's 4-and-a-quarter-billion-pound takeover was agreed earlier today.

Advertisement

Burnley are still just two points clear of the drop zone after their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

While Brentford eased to a 3-nil victory at home to Southampton.

Manchester United take on Brighton later, while Liverpool can go to the top of the table with a win over Tottenham in the late kick-off.

Advertisement

Bristol Rovers sealed promotion to League One with an incredible 7-nil victory over Scunthorpe.

Joey Barton's side needed to win and better Northampton's result by five goals with a 3-1 success at Barrow not enough for their rivals.

Forest Green secured the League Two title with 2-all draw at Mansfield, who scraped into the play-off places.

Advertisement

Swindon's 3-nil victory at Walsall guaranteed them a top 7 finish, while Port Vale end the campaign in fifth thanks to their 1-nil win at second placed Exeter.