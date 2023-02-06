Brosna to host Kerry versus Meath

Brosna is to host the meeting of Kerry and Meath in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
The Division 1 clash between the 2022 All-Ireland finalists is to be played on Saturday the 25th of this month.
Throw-in will be at 2.
