Brosna to host Kerry versus Meath

Feb 6, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Brosna to host Kerry versus Meath
Brosna is to host the meeting of Kerry and Meath in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Division 1 clash between the 2022 All-Ireland finalists is to be played on Saturday the 25th of this month.

Throw-in will be at 2.

