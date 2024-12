Shane Ryan has won bronze for Ireland in the final of the 50-metre backstroke at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Budapest.

He clocked a time of 22.56 to take a medal, with neutral athlete Miron Lifintsev the winner in 22.47.

Ryan also won bronze in the same event in 2018.

Advertisement

In the women's 100-metre butterfly, Ellen Walshe qualified for the final after a third placed finish.

Walshe set an eighth new Irish record of the week in a time of 55.50.

RUGBY