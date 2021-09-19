Broberg strolls to victory at Dutch Open

Niall Kearney is 12-under-par after his final round of the Dutch Open on the European Tour.
That leaves him in a tie for 12th and 11 shots off winner Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden.
Graeme McDowell finished up on 9-under.
