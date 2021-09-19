Advertisement
Broberg strolls to victory at Dutch Open

Sep 19, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrysport
Broberg strolls to victory at Dutch Open
Niall Kearney is 12-under-par after his final round of the Dutch Open on the European Tour.

That leaves him in a tie for 12th and 11 shots off winner Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden.

Graeme McDowell finished up on 9-under.

