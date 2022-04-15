Advertisement
British sides through to Europa League semi-finals

Apr 15, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Declan Rice was on the scoresheet as West Ham booked themselves a Europa League semi-final last night.

The Hammers were impressive 3-nil winners away to Lyon to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.

They’ll play Eintracht Frankfurt in those semi-finals, after they shocked Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Barca staged their comeback too late, with a pair of late goals meant they lost 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Kemar Roofe’s extra-time goal saw Rangers advance at the expense of nine-man Braga at Ibrox.

The Scottish champions won 3-1 on the night, and 3-2 on aggregate, and will play R-B Leipzig in the semis.

