Manchester United and Tottenham are both through to the Europa League quarter-finals.

United beat Real Sociedad 4-1 last night to secure a 5-2 aggregate victory in their last 16 tie.

Tottenham were 3-1 winners on the night against AZ Alkmaar to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Chelsea's 1-0 win over Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge sees them through to the Conference League quarter-finals on a 3-1 scoreline.