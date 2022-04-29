British sides beaten in Europa League; Draw in Premier League

West Ham boss David Moyes believes their Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt is still there to be won - despite losing the first leg at home 2-1.

He saw his side hit the woodwork three times, including from a spectacular overhead kick from Jarrod Bowen late on.

Moyes says they were below par, but they have a chance to rectify that in Germany

Rangers will also need to come from behind if they’re to make the final in Seville.

The Scottish champions lost to R-B Leipzig by a goal to nil in Germany.

Ademola Lookman equalised for Leicester as they drew 1-1 with Roma at the King Power in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final.

And Feyenoord edged a thriller in Rotterdam, beating Marseille by 3-goals to 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a point for Manchester United in their 1-all Premier League draw at home to Chelsea.

He struck his 17th goal of the campaign just moments after Marcos Alonso had put the visitors in front at Old Trafford.

The result leaves United five points off the top four in fifth, while Chelsea remain third.