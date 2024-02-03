Advertisement
Sport

Bristol City earn draw at Villa

Feb 3, 2024 14:54 By radiokerrynews
Bristol City earn draw at Villa
Struggling Bristol City twice battled from behind to draw 2-2 away at Aston Villa in the Women's Super League.

They remain bottom of the table but are now just two points from safety.

Villa stay eighth.

