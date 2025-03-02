Advertisement
Sport

Brighton reach quarter-finals of the FA Cup

Mar 2, 2025 16:50 By radiokerrynews
Brighton reach quarter-finals of the FA Cup
Share this article

Brighton needed extra time to win 2-1 at Newcastle and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Both sides had a player sent off in the closing stages of the 90 minutes, with the tie at 1-all at St James' Park.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Derry and Tyrone facing relegation from Division One
Advertisement
Former Republic of Ireland international to take charge of Wigan
Munster title for Beale
Advertisement

Recommended

Derry and Tyrone facing relegation from Division One
Former Republic of Ireland international to take charge of Wigan
Munster title for Beale
Hibs go third in Scottish Premiership
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus