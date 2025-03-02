Brighton reach quarter-finals of the FA Cup

Brighton needed extra time to win 2-1 at Newcastle and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Both sides had a player sent off in the closing stages of the 90 minutes, with the tie at 1-all at St James' Park.
Advertisement
Brighton needed extra time to win 2-1 at Newcastle and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Both sides had a player sent off in the closing stages of the 90 minutes, with the tie at 1-all at St James' Park.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus