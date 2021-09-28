Brighton miss chance to go top of Premier League

Brighton missed the chance to go top of the Premier League table last night.
Neal Maupay’s injury-time goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Graham Potter’s side away to Crystal Palace.
The point keeps Brighton sixth in the table.
