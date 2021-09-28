Advertisement
Brighton miss chance to go top of Premier League

Sep 28, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Brighton missed the chance to go top of the Premier League table last night.

Neal Maupay’s injury-time goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Graham Potter’s side away to Crystal Palace.

The point keeps Brighton sixth in the table.

