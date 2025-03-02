Advertisement
Brighton looking to inflict Chelsea's first defeat of the Women's Super League season

Mar 2, 2025 10:37 By radiokerrysport
Brighton looking to inflict Chelsea's first defeat of the Women's Super League season
((Man U v Lei 1230, Bri v Che 1500, Ars v W Ham 1730, Others 1400))

Brighton will hope to inflict runaway leaders Chelsea's first defeat of the Women's Super League season this afternoon.

Sonia Bompastor's side are seven points clear at the top, having won 13 of their 14 matches.

Second-placed Manchester United host Leicester in the first game of the day, before Manchester City go to Tottenham, and Aston Villa face Everton.

Leif Smerud will take charge of bottom side Crystal Palace for the first time when they meet managerless Liverpool.

The late kick-off sees Arsenal play West Ham.

Lowry 7 off lead

Mar 2, 2025 11:13
