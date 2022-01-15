Brighton & Palace draw; City look to extend lead

Brighton and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw at the Am-Ex in the Premier League last night.

A late Joachim Andersen own goal salvaged a point for the hosts.

Brighton had seen a first-half penalty saved, and a Neal Maupay goal ruled out by V-A-R.

The Premier League board meet today to discuss Arsenal’s request to postpone tomorrow’s North London derby.

Despite sending two players out on loan this week, they’ve complained of not having enough players to face Tottenham.

On the field, Manchester City could find themselves thirteen points clear at the top of the table by half-2 this afternoon.

They welcome second placed Chelsea to the Etihad in the lunchtime kick-off.

Wolves will look to keep the European places within reach when they entertain Southampton.

Chris Wood could make his Newcastle debut in their game with Watford.

Bottom side Norwich welcome Everton to Carrow Road

While at 5.30, Aston Villa face Manchester United.