Brentford v United off

The Premier League has postponed tonight's game between Manchester United and Brentford in London.

It follows an outbreak of Covid-19 in the United squad which has seen the club's Carrington training ground closed.

In the past week 42 Premier League players and staff have tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

That's forced the Premier League to re-impose their emergency measures, with mask-wearing indoors, social distancing and more frequent testing.

There are two matches which will proceed.

Leaders Manchester City will go four points clear at the top of the table if they beat Leeds United.

Advertisement

That game kicks off at the Etihad Stadium at 8pm.

While Norwich City host Aston Villa at Carrow Road from 7.45.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard is hoping for all 3 points against the Premier League's bottom side