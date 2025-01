Brentford have gone out of the FA Cup with a shock 1-nil defeat to Championship strugglers Plymouth.

They're the only Premier League side to suffer a third round exit so far today.

Leicester beat QPR 6-2.

Advertisement

Their manager Ruud van Nistelrooy says his team had to work harder than the scoreline suggests.

Chelsea thrashed Morecambe 5-nil.

Bournemouth came back from a goal down to get past West Brom 5-1.