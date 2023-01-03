Brentford beat Liverpool; Arsenal versus Newcastle tonight

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they can't take anything positive from their 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford yesterday.

The result sees the Merseysiders sit four points adrift of the Champions League places.

Brentford are just a place behind Liverpool in seventh.

Tonight, Arsenal can further tighten their grip on top spot.

Mikel Arteta's side welcome third-placed Newcastle to the Emirates - with a win set to put the Gunners ten points clear.

Elsewhere, Leicester take on Fulham and Brighton go to Everton.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United entertain Bournemouth.

The funeral of Brazilian football legend Pele takes place this afternoon.

There will be a procession through the streets of Sao Paolo before the three-time World Cup winner is laid to rest in a private family service.

Thousands of mourners have said their goodbyes to Pele, who died last week, as his coffin has been lying in state at the home of his former club Santos for 24 hours.

Portsmouth are beginning the search for a new manager after sacking Danny Cowley - and brother Nicky - who was his assistant.

The decision follows a run of nine League One games without a win, which has left them nine points from the play-off places.