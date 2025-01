St Brendan's Tralee are Men’s National Intermediate Cup champions, defeating Barrow Rovers in the decider.

A Fergal O'Sullivan buzzer-beating game winner with a three-point shot secured the win for the Tralee side.

Watch the buzzer beater here

It is their second time winning the title, the last in 2016.

Alan Cantwell reports from Dublin.



End Q1

St. Brendan’s 13

Barrow Rovers 13

HT

St. Brendan’s 30

Barrow Rovers 30

End 3Q

St. Brendan’s 49

Barrow Rovers 46

FT

St. Brendan’s 61

Barrow Rovers 60