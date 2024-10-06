Brendan’s beat Kenmare to take semi-final spot

St.Brendans have gotten the better of Kenamre in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship ¼ finals.
They emerged victorious on a scoreline of 16 points to 14.
Mark Lynch reports
Advertisement
St.Brendans have gotten the better of Kenamre in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship ¼ finals.
They emerged victorious on a scoreline of 16 points to 14.
Mark Lynch reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus