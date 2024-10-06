Advertisement
Sport

Brendan’s beat Kenmare to take semi-final spot

Oct 6, 2024 15:33 By radiokerrynews
Brendan’s beat Kenmare to take semi-final spot
Share this article

St.Brendans have gotten the better of Kenamre in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship ¼ finals.

They emerged victorious on a scoreline of 16 points to 14.

Mark Lynch reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Villa and United draw
Advertisement
Celtic win in Scottish Premiership
Killarney Races day one review
Advertisement

Recommended

Villa and United draw
County Championship draw: Crokes v Brendans & East Kerry v Dingle
HSE urge people in Kerry to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 this winter
Kerry MEP says Europe needs to create a better environment for innovative start-ups
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus