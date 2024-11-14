Brendan Martin Leaves A Lasting Legacy Behind

The LGFA are leading tributes to Brendan Martin, who has passed away aged 86.

The Offaly native, for whom the All-Ireland senior Ladies Football trophy is named, was the Association's first assistant treasurer, and a key figure in the development of the sport.

LGFA President Micheál Naughton described Martin as 'a visionary trail-blazer who was incredibly passionate about Ladies Gaelic Football.'

Advertisement

Radio Kerry commentator Breda O’Shea spoke to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today. She says his impact on womens football will last forever…



Radio Kerrys John Drummey spoke with Brendan Martin ahead of this years All Ireland final which Kerry went on to win.

He told John the story of buying the cup for the All Ireland final held in 1974…



The Brendan Martin Cup was this presented to Kerry captain Niamh Carmody.

He is survived by his wife Mairéad, and sons, Peter and Cormac.