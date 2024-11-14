Advertisement
Brendan Martin Dies Aged 86

Nov 14, 2024 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Brendan Martin Dies Aged 86
30 July 2024; In attendance during the captains day ahead of the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals at Croke Park in Dublin is the Senior Championship cup. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
The LGFA have led tributes to Brendan Martin, who has passed away aged 86.

The Offaly native, for whom the All-Ireland senior Ladies Football trophy is named, was the Association's first assistant treasurer, and a key figure in the development of the sport.

LGFA President Micheál Naughton described Martin as 'a visionary trail-blazer who was incredibly passionate about Ladies Gaelic Football.'

The Brendan Martin Cup was this year presented to Kerry captain Niamh Carmody.

He is survived by his wife Mairéad, and sons, Peter and Cormac.

