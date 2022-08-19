Breen and Nagle remain 5th

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle remain 5th at the end of the day at Ypres Rally Belgium.
They're now 56.1 seconds off leader Thierry Neuville.
Oit Tanak is second and Elfyn Evans third.
