Breen and Nagle remain 5th

Aug 19, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle remain 5th at the end of the day at Ypres Rally Belgium.

They're now 56.1 seconds off leader Thierry Neuville.

Oit Tanak is second and Elfyn Evans third.

