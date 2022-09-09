Advertisement
Sport

Breen and Nagle 11th in Greece

Sep 9, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are in 11th position at the end of the day on WRC Rally Greece.

The pair lost 2 minutes after suffering a puncture on stage 4.

After 7 stages they are 2 minutes 15.3 seconds off leader Sebastien Loeb.

