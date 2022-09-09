Breen and Nagle 11th in Greece

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are in 11th position at the end of the day on WRC Rally Greece.
The pair lost 2 minutes after suffering a puncture on stage 4.
After 7 stages they are 2 minutes 15.3 seconds off leader Sebastien Loeb.
