Breda Dick and Enda Byrt to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Enda Byrt and Breda Dick will be inducted into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Their induction will take place at the Basketball Ireland Annual Award Ceremony in Dublin on Saturday, May 17th, when they will become the 21st and 22nd members of the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame.

Enda Byrt is one of the great pioneering coaches of Irish basketball, most notably through his involvement with the men’s international programme, and has been a key administrative figure in popularising the sport in this country.

The Clare native was part of a vibrant, young new national executive elected in 1979-80 that revolutionised the sport over the ensuing decade. As head of games development he helped establish the first extensive roll out of coaching and table official courses, including at his beloved national residential camp in Dungarvan.

Breda Dick (née Grennell) was one of the finest Irish players of her generation and subsequently has gone on to be a tremendous servant as both a coach and administrator in developing the game in her adopted city of Belfast.

Breda enjoyed a sterling international career, playing for the senior national women’s team for 14 years, including for a time alongside her sisters Philly and Clare. In 1982 she was captain of the first Irish team to win the Four Countries championship, held in Belfield.