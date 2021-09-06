Brazil v Argentina abandoned

Last night's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was abandoned after just five minutes - with health officials taking to the pitch due to an alleged breach of Covid-19 protocols.

The president of Brazil's health agency says four Argentina players will be fined and deported for allegedly not following the country's Covid protocols.

Four Premier League players were involved in the fixture - Aston Villa pair Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham duo Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine on arrival.