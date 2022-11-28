Advertisement
Brazil through

Nov 28, 2022 18:11 By radiokerrysport
Brazil have become just the second team to book their last-16 place at the World Cup.

It took a goal from Casemiro seven-minutes from time to separate them from Switzerland in this evening’s Group G contest in Doha.

Earlier in that group, Cameroon kept alive their own last-16 ambitions by coming from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia.

Cameroon still need to beat Brazil to progress.

And in Group H, Ghana survived squandering a two-goal lead to beat South Korea by 3-goals to 2.

Mohammed Kudus scored twice for the Black Stars, maintaining their hopes of a place in the last-16.

There’s a 7pm start to the other game in Group H, with Portugal guaranteed a knockout spot if they beat Uruguay.

