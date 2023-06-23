Bray trip for Kingdom tonight

Kerry FC return to SSE Airtricity League First Division action tonight.

They will be away to Bray from 7.45.

Also in the First Division, leaders Galway United host Longford Town, Waterford go to Cobh Ramblers, it's Athlone Town up against Treaty United and Finn Harps play Limerick.

There are three derbies in the Premier Division.

Perhaps pick of the bunch is at Dalymount Park, where Bohemians take on current leaders Shamrock Rovers.

There's another Dublin derby at Richmond Park where St. Pat's entertain Shelbourne.

And Weavers Park is the venue for the Louth derby clash of Drogheda United and Dundalk.

Elsewhere tonight, second placed Derry City host Cork City.

And bottom side UCD welcome Sligo to Belfield.

All of the top flight games kick off at 7.45.