Sport

Brady just 16-hundredths of a second from medal

Sep 3, 2024 16:59 By radiokerrynews
Brady just 16-hundredths of a second from medal
Dearbhaile Brady was just 16-hundredths of a second from a swimming medal in Paris.

The Derry native was fifth in the final of the Women’s 50-metre Butterfly S-6, in a personal best time of 37-point-6-7 seconds.

Just one place behind her was Nicole Turner.

Earlier, Barry McClements had to settle for eighth place in the final of the Men’s 100-metre Backstroke S-9..

Just after seven, Roisin Ni Riain chases a second medal of the games when she goes in the Women’s 200-metre Individual Medley S-M-13 final.

Earlier today, the glittering career of Ellen Keane came to a close with a sixth place finish in her heat of the Women’s 100-metre Backstroke S-9.

====

Orla Comerford has the chance to secure Ireland’s first track medal of the Paris Paralympics this evening.

She’ll be in lane-4 for the final of the Women’s 100-metres T-13, having qualified third quickest.

That final is at 7.13, Irish time.

====

Michael Murphy missed out on qualification for the Individual Grade-1 Equestrian Freestyle event by less than half-a-point this afternoon.

There was also disappointment in the Grade-3 category for both Kate Kerr-Horan and Jessica McKenna, who were just outside the qualification places.

