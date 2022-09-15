Brady back in Ireland squad

Robbie Brady is back in the Republic of Ireland squad for their Nations League matches later this month.

He's been selected off the back of an impressive run of form for Preston.

Andrew Omobamidele and Callum O'Dowda also return, while Michael Obafemi and Scott Hogan have also been included.

Advertisement

Ireland play Scotland in Glasgow on the 24th of this month, with a game at home to Armenia three days later.

==

Aaron Connolly could be named in the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad, according to reports.

Advertisement

The Galway native has fallen out of favour at senior level, having won eight caps since his debut in 2019.

Connolly is currently on loan at Serie B side Venezia from Brighton.

Jim Crawford names his squad for the European Championship play-off against Israel later today.