Bradley to stay on at Shamrock Rovers

Stephen Bradley is to stay on as head coach of Shamrock Rovers.

He had attracted reported interest from Lincoln City, but the Dublin native will remain in charge at Tallaght Stadium, where he's been at the helm since 2016.

Bradley guided Rovers to the FAI Cup in 2019 and back to back League of Ireland Premier Division titles in 2020 and 2021.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight, Rovers are at home to Finn Harps, with leaders Derry City hosting Bohemians.

Elsewhere, it's Shelbourne against Sligo Rovers, Drogheda to meet St Pat's and UCD versus Dundalk.

Top meets bottom in the First Division tonight with leaders Cork City away to Athlone,

While Galway United go to Cobh and Bray host Waterford.