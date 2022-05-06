Advertisement
Sport

Bradley to stay on at Shamrock Rovers

May 6, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Bradley to stay on at Shamrock Rovers Bradley to stay on at Shamrock Rovers
Share this article

Stephen Bradley is to stay on as head coach of Shamrock Rovers.

He had attracted reported interest from Lincoln City, but the Dublin native will remain in charge at Tallaght Stadium, where he's been at the helm since 2016.

Bradley guided Rovers to the FAI Cup in 2019 and back to back League of Ireland Premier Division titles in 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight, Rovers are at home to Finn Harps, with leaders Derry City hosting Bohemians.

Elsewhere, it's Shelbourne against Sligo Rovers, Drogheda to meet St Pat's and UCD versus Dundalk.

Top meets bottom in the First Division tonight with leaders Cork City away to Athlone,

Advertisement

While Galway United go to Cobh and Bray host Waterford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus