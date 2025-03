Boxing has been given the go-ahead for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 - ending a year-long saga about the sport's future at the Games.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended for it to be included on the programme in LA.

It's after provisionally recognising World Boxing as a new governing body last month.

The I-O-C ran the boxing competition in Paris last summer after the International Boxing Association was dropped due to governance and financial issues.