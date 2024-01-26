Bournemouth through to last 16 of FA Cup; 2 All Premier League ties tonight

Bournemouth are through to the last 16 of this season's FA Cup.

The Premier League club hammered Swansea City by five goals to nil at the Vitality last night.

Mark Travers started in goal for the winners, with Gavin Kilkenny introduced as a second half substitute.

The meeting of Tottenham and Manchester City is the big game in the FA Cup tonight.

Their clash in north London is underway from 8.

There's also an all-Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea face Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Bristol City face Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday take on Coventry.

All of those games are underway from 7.45.