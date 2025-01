Bournemouth have won 4-1 at Newcastle to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Justin Kluivert's hat-trick helped take them above champions Manchester City and level on points with fifth placed Chelsea.

Leaders Liverpool are in action at Brentford this afternoon, before Arsenal - in second - host Aston Villa in the late kick-off.

Advertisement

In the other 3 o'clock games, West Ham meet Crystal Palace and Leicester take on Fulham.